Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Lindsay has raised its dividend payment by 7.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lindsay to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.43. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.68.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindsay will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

