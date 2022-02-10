Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.79. 6,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,965. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.05.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

