Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightning eMotors is a provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets. It designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. Lightning eMotors, formerly known as GigCapital3 Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

