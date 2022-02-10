LHT (LHT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $117,927.16 and $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010358 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.