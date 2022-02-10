Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. 1,796,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $84,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

