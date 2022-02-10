Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

LEN traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $96.34. 2,413,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 37.4% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after acquiring an additional 258,192 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

