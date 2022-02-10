Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.
LEN traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $96.34. 2,413,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 37.4% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after acquiring an additional 258,192 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennar (LEN)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.