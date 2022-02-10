LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,720,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $48,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $57,616.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $369,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $19.08 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.78 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

