Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Shares Up 4.3%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.00. 9,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,684,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 288,015 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 190,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 563,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

