LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.70. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $113.48 and a 1-year high of $163.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LCI Industries stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

