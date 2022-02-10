Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lannett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

Lannett stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $7.28.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 200.86% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lannett will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,609 in the last quarter. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lannett by 87.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

