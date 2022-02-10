Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,854,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 87,087 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $938.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.89. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

