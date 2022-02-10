Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,177 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,062,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,620,000 after acquiring an additional 159,880 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 129,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,509,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

