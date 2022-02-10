Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SONY opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.08. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

