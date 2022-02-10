Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,991 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.
Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.
Magellan Midstream Partners Profile
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
