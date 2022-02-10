Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 4,071 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 433.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 116.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $11,903,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Barclays by 234.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,356,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 950,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

