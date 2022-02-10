Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $108.26 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

