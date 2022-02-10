Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

RIO stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

