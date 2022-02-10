Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 441.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

