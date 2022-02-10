Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 581,668 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $222,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.40.

Shares of LH stock opened at $280.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $227.80 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.72.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

