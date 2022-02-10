Kristen Marie Williams Sells 1,000 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $13,082.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40.

Shares of PCRX opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

