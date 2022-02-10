Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of KTOS opened at $17.29 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $76,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,114 shares of company stock worth $1,777,780 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

