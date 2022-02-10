Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,286,000 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.57. 254,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,152,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

