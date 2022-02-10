Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,063,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,183 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $45,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 619,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,593,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Shares of KOS opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

