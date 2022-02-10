Konomi Network (KONO) One Day Volume Tops $449,142.00

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $449,142.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00041791 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00107963 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,917,670 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

