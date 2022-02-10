Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €35.00 ($40.23) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.89) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ETR SKB opened at €27.00 ($31.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €23.32 ($26.80) and a 52-week high of €32.65 ($37.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.93. The stock has a market cap of $446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -40.30.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

