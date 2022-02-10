Kodiak Sciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,968 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,421% compared to the average daily volume of 458 put options.

KOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.85. 23,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,257. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,745,423. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.