Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading 2.9% Higher

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 14,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 42,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$25.85 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00.

In other Klondike Gold news, Director Peter Tallman acquired 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,500.00.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

