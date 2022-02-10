Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 584.66%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.