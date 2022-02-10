Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.460-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kimco Realty also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.46 to $1.50 EPS.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 95,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,623. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

