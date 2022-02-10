KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

