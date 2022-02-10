Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

