Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
