Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
Kemper has increased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.
Shares of Kemper stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.34. Kemper has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
About Kemper
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.