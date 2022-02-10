Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Kemper has increased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.34. Kemper has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.