Kcash Tops One Day Volume of $129,888.00 (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Kcash has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $129,888.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015871 BTC.

Kcash Coin Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

