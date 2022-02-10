Karyopharm Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 14,654 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 737% compared to the average daily volume of 1,751 call options.

In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $684.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

