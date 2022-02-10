Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Shares Up 5.3%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) shares shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.78. 106,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 66,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

About Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF)

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

