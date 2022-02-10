Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,698.94

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,698.94 ($22.97) and traded as low as GBX 1,500 ($20.28). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,584 ($21.42), with a volume of 223,494 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.72) to GBX 2,100 ($28.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.87) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($25.42) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,698.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Tom Burnet bought 13,865 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($24.39) per share, for a total transaction of £250,124.60 ($338,234.75).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

