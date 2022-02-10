Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.21.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,110 shares of company stock worth $936,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

