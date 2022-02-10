Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NATR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $348.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

