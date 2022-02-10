Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OI opened at $13.90 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

