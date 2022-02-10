Jump Financial LLC Invests $209,000 in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the third quarter worth $25,032,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $20,020,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 52.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 305,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 105,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 239.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,050 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials stock opened at $186.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently -73.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

