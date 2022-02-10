Jump Financial LLC Invests $172,000 in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 6.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 28.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of TG stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $381.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.67. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $18.39.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.