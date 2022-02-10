Jump Financial LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 471.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Eargo were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 466.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

