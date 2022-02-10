Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.