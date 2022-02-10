Julia Goh Purchases 5,000 Shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Stock

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) insider Julia Goh purchased 5,000 shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 569 ($7.69) per share, for a total transaction of £28,450 ($38,471.94).

SDP stock opened at GBX 577 ($7.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £947.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 554.03 ($7.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 686.32 ($9.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 583.34.

Get Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.