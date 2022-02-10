JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON JPEI opened at GBX 111 ($1.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.16. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.54). The company has a market capitalization of £121.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.00.
