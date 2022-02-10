JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Cash (LON:JPEC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:JPEC opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.39) on Thursday. JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Cash has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.42). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.36.
