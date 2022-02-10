JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $197.00 by UBS Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned a $197.00 price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPM stock opened at $156.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $138.22 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $593,484,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $298,028,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

