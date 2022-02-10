JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 525 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 525 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 500.40 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC set a CHF 492 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 468.40.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

