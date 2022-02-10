JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.64) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on Metro in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.03) price objective on Metro in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.07) price target on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.34) price target on Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.84) price target on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.08 ($11.58).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €9.95 ($11.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. Metro has a twelve month low of €9.75 ($11.21) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($14.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 million and a P/E ratio of -64.61.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

