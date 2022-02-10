Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce $6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.67 and the highest is $7.30. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $17.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $18.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $262.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $148.56 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.85.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

